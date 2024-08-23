Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.11. Approximately 20,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 118,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$161.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.28.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

