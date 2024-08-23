Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic updated its FY25 guidance to $5.42-5.50 EPS.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

MDT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,299,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,415. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $89.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

