MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
MEIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Laidlaw lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.
MEI Pharma Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
