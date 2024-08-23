Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,199,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $295.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

