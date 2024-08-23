MetaMUI Price Reaches $0.0395 on Top Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $18.67 million and approximately $705,400.07 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

