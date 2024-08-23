Metro (TSE:MRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.92

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$84.92 and last traded at C$84.35, with a volume of 5068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$83.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$84.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$79.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.82. The firm has a market cap of C$18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

