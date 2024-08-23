MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Price Up 8.5%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $30.05. Approximately 14,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 31,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.60.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $1,288,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 537,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,009,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MetroCity Bankshares news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $1,288,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 537,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,009,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don Leung sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $39,526.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 815,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,671,211.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,642 shares of company stock worth $6,317,697. 27.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

