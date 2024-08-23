Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Trimmed by Longitude Cayman Ltd.

Longitude Cayman Ltd. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.3% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 22.4% in the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $90,700,840.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,174 shares of company stock worth $8,635,073. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.52.

Shares of MU traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.26. 17,944,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,312,432. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.63 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

