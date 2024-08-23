MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Gap Up to $31.87

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.87, but opened at $33.30. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 2,288 shares.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

