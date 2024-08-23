MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 5.5%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $144.93 and last traded at $141.12. Approximately 4,896,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 16,997,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.94.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.33. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

