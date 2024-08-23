Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 580 ($7.54) price objective on the stock.
Molten Ventures Stock Performance
GROW opened at GBX 422.45 ($5.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of £794.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.21 and a beta of 1.22. Molten Ventures has a 52-week low of GBX 201 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 427.50 ($5.55). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 376.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 305.91.
About Molten Ventures
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Molten Ventures
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Ross Stores Investors Win Big as Off-Price Retailers Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.