Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 580 ($7.54) price objective on the stock.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

GROW opened at GBX 422.45 ($5.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of £794.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.21 and a beta of 1.22. Molten Ventures has a 52-week low of GBX 201 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 427.50 ($5.55). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 376.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 305.91.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

About Molten Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.