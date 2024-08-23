Monero Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $171.19 or 0.00281633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and approximately $73.25 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,822.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.81 or 0.00573838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00104831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00032163 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00040640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072878 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00067852 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

