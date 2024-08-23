MontVue Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 253,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 57,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOTJ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 15.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

