MontVue Capital Management Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,747,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,484,035. The firm has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

