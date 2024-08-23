MontVue Capital Management Inc. Has $675,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 99,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.36. 235,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,216. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.08. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

