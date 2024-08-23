MontVue Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 1.3% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.88. The company had a trading volume of 54,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,377. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.97 and its 200-day moving average is $132.78.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

