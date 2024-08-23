MontVue Capital Management Inc. Sells 574 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 13.1% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $277.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,933. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.60 and a 200-day moving average of $260.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

