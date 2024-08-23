MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.14

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.14 and last traded at $99.14, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.75.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

