Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 2.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.35. 31,183,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 443% from the average session volume of 5,744,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 6.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
