MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Shares Down 11.9%

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 65,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 99,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

MultiSensor AI Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Get MultiSensor AI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiSensor AI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of MultiSensor AI by 644.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,312,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MultiSensor AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiSensor AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.