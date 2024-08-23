My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $2.25 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $6.76 on Friday, reaching $372.12. 1,326,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,727. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.87 and a 200 day moving average of $353.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

