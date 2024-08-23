My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $606,000 in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,490,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 183,307 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,261,000. Ratio Wealth Group boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 1,172,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after buying an additional 131,025 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 266,559 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. 417,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

