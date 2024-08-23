My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $638,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 10,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.91. 156,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,264. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

