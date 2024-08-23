Mytilineos (OTCMKTS:MYTHY) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

Mytilineos Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49.

Mytilineos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

About Mytilineos

Mytilineos SA operates in metallurgy, sustainable engineering solution, renewables and storage development, and power and gas sectors in Greece, the European Union, Hellas, and internationally. The company engages in the development and contract of solar and energy storage projects. It is involved in contract of specialized large-scale integrated turn-key projects; and provision of photovoltaic construction; and environmental solutions for water and waste management, pollution prevention, energy, and air emissions.

