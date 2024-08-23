NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2275 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

NACCO Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries Trading Up 5.1 %

NACCO Industries stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,377. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $212.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter.

In other NACCO Industries news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $33,119.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $249,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.