NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2275 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
NACCO Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
NACCO Industries Trading Up 5.1 %
NACCO Industries stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,377. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $212.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Activity at NACCO Industries
In other NACCO Industries news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $33,119.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $249,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.
