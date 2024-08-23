Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Releases Earnings Results

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 203.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $2.19 on Friday. Nano Dimension has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $465.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Further Reading

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

