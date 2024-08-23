Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Releases Earnings Results

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 203.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter.
Nano Dimension Stock Performance
NASDAQ NNDM opened at $2.19 on Friday. Nano Dimension has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $465.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.70.
Nano Dimension Company Profile
