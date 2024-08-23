Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 611.89%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ NNOX traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $7.36. 285,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $425.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.04. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Nano-X Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.