Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $688.46 and last traded at $688.46. Approximately 521,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,858,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $688.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $658.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.77. The stock has a market cap of $294.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

