New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shot up 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.43. 3,325,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,900,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 201.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.