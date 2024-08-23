New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,694 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of MetLife worth $40,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $558,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,268 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $131,456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after buying an additional 700,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 29.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,133,000 after buying an additional 485,811 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $74.57. 891,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $79.34.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

