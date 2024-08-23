New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $36,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after buying an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after buying an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $227,218,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after buying an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.42. The stock had a trading volume of 215,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,000 shares of company stock worth $46,797,270. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.09.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

