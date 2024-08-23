New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,956 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $39,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.10. The company had a trading volume of 319,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.50 and a 200 day moving average of $193.67. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.