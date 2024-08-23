New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 30,413 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,413 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $18,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. American National Bank raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 3.9 %

WY traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,260. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

