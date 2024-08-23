New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 464 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $19,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 23,477 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $132.55. The company had a trading volume of 72,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,641. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $133.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

View Our Latest Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.