Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.25

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 10238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NMRK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Newmark Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Stories

