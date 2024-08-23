Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $74,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $7.31 on Friday, reaching $946.86. 922,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,377. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $884.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $812.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $899.90 billion, a PE ratio of 139.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,122,141 shares of company stock worth $991,938,411 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.