Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.20

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 3364589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 15.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 333,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 871.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 148,741 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

