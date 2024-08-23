Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.66

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 15825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 21.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

