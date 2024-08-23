Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Up 0%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $137.15 and last traded at $136.92. Approximately 548,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,418,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.34.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

