Numbers Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $28.14 Million (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $28.14 million and $561,664.37 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Numbers Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04172673 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $584,331.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numbers Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numbers Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.