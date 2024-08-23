Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Trading Down 2.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $72.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nutanix traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $51.73. Approximately 97,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,681,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Nutanix from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

