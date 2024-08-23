NXM Price Hits $57.03 on Top Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,340.97 or 0.99847473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008285 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012331 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00059120 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

