Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 1,014 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.72. The stock had a trading volume of 827,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,093. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $117.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.