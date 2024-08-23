Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 1,644 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Generac accounts for about 2.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Generac worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $155,707,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Generac by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 318,664 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 831.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214,322 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,956,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.46. The stock had a trading volume of 632,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,389. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

