Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $180,000 Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,139 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inotiv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOTV. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Inotiv from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Inotiv Price Performance

Shares of Inotiv stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. 128,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,897. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.34.

Inotiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.