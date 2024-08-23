Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,744 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.38. 221,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $935.22 million, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

