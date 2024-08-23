Oak Family Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Columbus McKinnon worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 679.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 0.8 %

CMCO traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.63. 131,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,749. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $941.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $239.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.