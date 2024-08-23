Oak Family Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,559 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 4.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,425 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after buying an additional 18,264 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.0 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,741,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322,639. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $188.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

