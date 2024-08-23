Oak Family Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,724,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,724,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,680 shares of company stock valued at $211,992,147. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ META traded down $3.23 on Thursday, hitting $531.93. 15,697,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,248,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $502.48 and a 200 day moving average of $490.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.03 and a twelve month high of $544.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

