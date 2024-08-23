Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Alico comprises about 1.2% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 1.72% of Alico worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 4th quarter valued at $20,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alico by 57.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alico by 8.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alico by 16.9% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 23.0% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alico to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.31. 8,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,855. The stock has a market cap of $215.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $31.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

